Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.75. 4,678,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

