Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.98. 519,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 263.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

