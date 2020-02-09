Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms recently commented on JAG. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock remained flat at $$8.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,010,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,247,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 45,089.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

