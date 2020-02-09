Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on JAZZ. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
