Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$97.00” Price Target for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.54.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

