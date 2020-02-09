JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 269,053 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 3,754,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,590,123. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $47,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $200,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

