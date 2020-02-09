Joint Ventures Hits Market Cap of $45,320.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $45,320.00 and $1,140.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

