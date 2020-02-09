KAASO (KAASO) Trading 73.8% Higher Over Last Week

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. KAASO has a market capitalization of $6,265.00 and $365.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KAASO has traded 73.8% higher against the US dollar. One KAASO token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, VinDAX and Coinlim.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KAASO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

KAASO Token Profile