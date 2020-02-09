Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and AdaptHealth (NYSE:AHCO) Head to Head Comparison

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kaleyra and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 195.63

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kaleyra and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kaleyra presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 81.46%. AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Kaleyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.