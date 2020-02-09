KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Cap of $118,912.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $7.50 and $20.33. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $118,912.00 and $100.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002449 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

