Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Up 1.7%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92, 100,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,240% from the average session volume of 4,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Keppel REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

