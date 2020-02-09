Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Several other research analysts have also commented on KFRC. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

KFRC traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 175,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. Kforce has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other Kforce news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 3,363 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $3,621,020. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

