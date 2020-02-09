KickToken (KICK) Tops One Day Volume of $1.33 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, P2PB2B and YoBit. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 477.3% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $424.68 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.05797487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120262 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 762,680,641,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,551,753,882 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Coinsbit, HitBTC, Bilaxy, P2PB2B, ABCC, Gate.io, TOKOK, Livecoin, OOOBTC, YoBit, BitMart, Exmo, COSS, CoinBene and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

