Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) vs. Amcor (OTCMKTS:AMCR) Head to Head Contrast

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amcor and Kid Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $9.46 billion 1.85 $430.20 million $0.61 17.74 Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Kid Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kid Brands has a beta of -2.91, meaning that its stock price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amcor and Kid Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 1 2 0 2.00 Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Kid Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Kid Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.07% 18.16% 6.02% Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amcor beats Kid Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Kid Brands Company Profile

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant's early years under the Sassy, Carter's, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter's, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

