Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 2.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

KIM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,960. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

