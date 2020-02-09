KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

