Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 12,530 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $77,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

