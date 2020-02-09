Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

