Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

