Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kura Sushi USA an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRUS. CLSA downgraded Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of KRUS opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $256,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

