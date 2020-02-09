L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in L Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

