L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $230.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

