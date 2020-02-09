L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $260.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.65.

LHX stock opened at $229.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.71. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,375,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

