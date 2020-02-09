L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 967.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $17,947,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $229.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,197. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

