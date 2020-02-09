Lambda Price Tops $0.0388 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. Lambda has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and approximately $52.72 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,942,481 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

