Lanxess (FRA:LXS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Lanxess AG (FRA:LXS) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €56.58 ($65.79) and last traded at €56.96 ($66.23), 295,781 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €57.62 ($67.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.18.

Lanxess Company Profile (FRA:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

