Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Danaher by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 108,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

