Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. 31,258,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,671,040. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

