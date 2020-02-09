Legacy Bridge LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. 5,941,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,531. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

