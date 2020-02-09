Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

HON stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,855. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.19 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

