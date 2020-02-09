Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 567.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 32.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,545,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,978. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.