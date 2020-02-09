Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.61. 2,421,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

