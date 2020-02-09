LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.90-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.4-130.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.41 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.90-$0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 956,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,485. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $727.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,824,710. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

