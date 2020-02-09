LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.05 Million

Analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $590.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.50 million and the lowest is $573.60 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $425.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 198,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,689. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

