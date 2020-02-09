Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.01. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 160,289 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

About Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lightinthebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightinthebox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit