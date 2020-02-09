Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.01. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 160,289 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

