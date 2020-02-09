LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 million.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.18 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.26.

LPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

