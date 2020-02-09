Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Shares Up 5.2%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.60, 4,188,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 1,160,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGF.A. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

