LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Hits $10.71 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $336,267.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,025,820,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,375,294 tokens. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps .

LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

