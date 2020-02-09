LiteDoge (LDOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $95,272.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 177.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 138% against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteDoge has a market cap of $95,272.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.54 or 2.06764881 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

