LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.39

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.56. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 5,589 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $36,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

