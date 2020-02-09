LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.39

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.56. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 5,589 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.
In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $36,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
