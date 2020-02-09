Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $387,499.00 and approximately $1,195.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026872 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00329936 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000823 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,526,770 coins and its circulating supply is 18,526,758 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

