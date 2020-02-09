Loopring [NEO] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,722.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.