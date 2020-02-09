LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $180.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $190.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $3,372,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 287,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,906,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,288,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

