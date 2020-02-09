LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $89.57. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $59,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $58,095.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lumentum from to in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.