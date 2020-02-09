LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock worth $750,570 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

