LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Perrigo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PRGO opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.