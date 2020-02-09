LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

ULTA stock opened at $295.96 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.