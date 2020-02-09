LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

