Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.84.

LITE opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $89.57. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

