LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.8% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.10. 1,324,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

